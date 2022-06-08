Investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a string of break-ins, which occurred in the wee hours of Monday morning.
The break-ins occurred at Dairy King in Portia, Citgo in Black Rock and S&H Quick Shop in Imboden.
According to Dairy King owner Gina Rorex, the criminals busted the glass in the diner’s front door and stole a cash register.
“I think when they saw I had ADT security and cameras they just grabbed the register and booked,” Rorex said. Although Rorex has estimated that the criminals did roughly $1,250 in damage to the restaurant, the criminals only collected $50 from the burglary.
No other information was known about the burglaries at the time of The Time’s Dispatch’s press deadline, however, authorities are surveying footage and investigating. Tips regarding these events can be reported to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department by calling 870-886-2525.
