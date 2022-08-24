The Walnut Ridge Airport hosted the monthly commission meeting of the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in the airport’s terminal building.
The commission meets monthly on the third Wednesday of every month, and Airport Manager Stacy Hoggard said hosting the August meeting served an extra purpose for the local airport.
Following the meeting, a ground-breaking ceremony was held at the airport for new hangars that will be built this fall.
The hangars are being funded with assistance from a grant awarded by the ADA.
At the February Walnut Ridge Airport Commission meeting Hoggard reported that the ADA had increased the 80/20 grant cap to $400,000 for hangars only. She said the Walnut Ridge airport would seek to add six new T hangars with its grant application.
The airport received the $400,000 grant to go toward the hangar project as well as a 50/50 matching grant of $200,000 for pavement work associated with the hangars. Total cost for the project is approximately $978,000, according to Hoggard, with $716,350 of that being for the hangars.
In addition to Walnut Ridge Airport commissioners and ADA commissioners, those in attendance for the ground-breaking included State Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, U.S. Senator Tom Cotton’s Field Representative Davis Threlkeld, U.S. Senator John Boozman’s Field Representative Joshua Mullinax and Liason to the Governor Steve Eggensberger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.