Dr. Richard Stevenson, a cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgeon, has relocated his office to the campus of NEA Baptist Clinic/NEA Baptist Hospital at 4802 East Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro.
After practicing cardiovascular and thoracic surgery in Shreveport, Louisiana as an associate professor of surgery at Louisiana State University Medical Center for seven years, Dr. Stevenson returned to his hometown of Jonesboro over 25 years ago and performed surgery at both Jonesboro-area hospitals for many years.
“The chance to relocate my practice to the NEA Hospital complex gives me access to state-of-the-art equipment and the opportunity to perform some procedures that, up till now, were not available to me,” Dr. Stevenson said.
In addition, Dr. Stevenson continues to provide care for residents of communities outside of Jonesboro by maintaining his satellite out-reach clinics in Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas, Piggott and Paragould.
When asked for his reasons for operating out-reach clinics, Dr. Stevenson said: “It frequently is easier for me to travel to those communities than it is for a patient or a family to drive 45 minutes to Jonesboro, wait 15-20 minutes to see me, consult with me for the amount of time needed, and then drive back home. At that point, their day is gone. If I do the traveling, the patient doesn’t waste their entire day seeing a doctor.”
Appointments to see Dr. Stevenson can be made easily by calling 870-933-8770 or by referral from a primary care provider.
To learn more visit hsajonesboro.com.
