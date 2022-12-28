District 3 Prosecuting Attorney-elect Devon Holder, who will take office on Sunday, Jan. 1, has announced his plans to form a drug task force to eliminate illegal drugs in District 3, which includes Lawrence, Jackson, Randolph and Sharp counties.
“We think we can have a commander and a physical officer in place by March or April,” said Holder. “We’re going to get some more agents along the way once we get our funding in place. We’re going to start slow, start small and get this thing built up.”
