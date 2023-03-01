Travis Dutton, 32, of Walnut Ridge, entered a negotiated guilty plea on Feb. 21 in Lawrence County Circuit Court for charges of negligent homicide and second-degree battery.

The charges stem from an April 11, 2021, automobile accident, in which Dutton was the driver. A minor passenger died as a result of the accident, and another minor passenger, as well as Garah Braden, then 27, of Walnut Ridge, were injured.