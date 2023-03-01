Travis Dutton, 32, of Walnut Ridge, entered a negotiated guilty plea on Feb. 21 in Lawrence County Circuit Court for charges of negligent homicide and second-degree battery.
The charges stem from an April 11, 2021, automobile accident, in which Dutton was the driver. A minor passenger died as a result of the accident, and another minor passenger, as well as Garah Braden, then 27, of Walnut Ridge, were injured.
Dutton was sentenced to five years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for negligent homicide, as well as for each of two counts of second degree battery. The negligent homicide charge also includes a 120 months suspended sentence, while the battery charges include a 60 months suspended sentence.
The one-vehicle accident happened on Highway 230 at Strawberry at 1:54 p.m., according to the fatal crash summary released by the Arkansas State Police. Dutton was traveling eastbound on 230 when the vehicle crossed the centerline and ran off the roadway on the westbound side, overturning two times before coming to a rest upright facing east on the westbound side.
According to an affidavit by Cpl. Philip Roark with the Arkansas State Police, Dutton admitted that he had been drinking before the accident.
“Operator Dutton admitted that he had been drinking whiskey,” Roark said in the affidavit. “In addition, I observed that operator Dutton had blood shot watery eyes and slurred speech. A bottle of whiskey, medication (pills) and small amount of marijuana was located inside the vehicle.”
Dutton’s sentence also included $715 in court costs and fees. He received a jail credit of 420 days for time served.
