Eligible voters in Lawrence County are encouraged to exercise their right to vote on two upcoming special elections pertaining to Hoxie School District and Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Voters residing in the Hoxie School District will vote whether or not to increase the school’s millage from 34 mills to 36 mills to contribute funds for a new elementary building. Currently, Hoxie School is among Arkansas schools with the lowest millage, with an approximate statewide average at 39 mills.
The state of Arkansas has approved the Hoxie Elementary Building Project and will award the school with $14,941,562 to be used toward the new elementary. According to the school board, the new school will cost $20 million to complete, leaving the school district to pay the remaining $5,058,437.
The school is in dire need of a new elementary building, according to officials, as the current building was built in 1951, with additional wings being built in 1959, 1967 and 1984. Due to the age of the building, there is concern with the structural integrity of the building, which will put the school in distress in the future.
Residents in Lawrence County will also vote on the renewal of an existing sales tax, which if passed, will continue to provide funding for the county hospital. If the renewal tax fails, officials say the hospital’s financial stability will suffer, which will result in the hospital closing.
If renewed, the sales tax will last an additional 10 years, at which time another renewal election will be held. The measure is not a new tax or an increase, and it is solely earmarked for funding the hospital.
In 2022, patients sought care at LMH approximately 59,000 times, including 6,193 emergency room visits, 16,357 primary care visits and 20,000 rehab therapy visits. Along with the personal care provided by its staff, Lawrence Memorial Hospital is an economic catalyst for the community, providing 260 jobs with a $54 million impact on Lawrence County’s economy.
The special election for both issues will be held Tuesday, Aug. 8. Early voting will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the county clerk’s office, located in the Lawrence County Courthouse, and will continue through Monday, Aug. 7. Voters can vote between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding weekends.
