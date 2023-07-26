Eligible voters in Lawrence County are encouraged to exercise their right to vote on two upcoming special elections pertaining to Hoxie School District and Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Voters residing in the Hoxie School District will vote whether or not to increase the school’s millage from 34 mills to 36 mills to contribute funds for a new elementary building. Currently, Hoxie School is among Arkansas schools with the lowest millage, with an approximate statewide average at 39 mills.

