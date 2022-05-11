Early voting for the May 24 election is underway with several state and local candidates on the ballot. Several countywide races have developed in Lawrence County for the May primary, including races for county judge, county sheriff and county clerk.
Lawrence County’s early polling location is in the conference room of the Lawrence County Courthouse, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters will need to bring their photo ID, as well as make sure their address is up to date when casting a ballot. During sign in, voters will have the option to choose the Democratic or Republican ballot.
Residents can vote early until May 23, one day before Election Day.
Ballots also feature crowded races for a U.S. Senate seat and some of the state’s top offices.
The top races include Republican Sen. John Boozman’ s reelection bid. The two-term senator has the backing of former President Donald Trump, the state’s top Republicans and groups like the National Rifle Association. But he faces a challenge from former NFL player Jake Bequette, conservative activist Jan Morgan and Stuttgart pastor Heath Loftis. Natalie James, Dan Whitfield and Jack Foster are seeking the Democratic nomination.
The election also features open primaries for the governor’s office. Sarah Sanders, who served as Trump’s press secretary, is running against former talk radio host Doc Washburn for the Republican nomination. Chris Jones, Anthony Bland, James “Rus” Russell, Supha Xayprasith-Mays and Jay Martin are running for the Democratic nomination.
