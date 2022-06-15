Early voting is underway for two Republican primary runoff elections in Lawrence County, including runoffs for Lawrence County Judge and Lawrence County Clerk.
The Lawrence County Judge’s race will be a runoff between Gary Barnhill and Ron Ingram, and the Lawrence County Clerk’s race will be between Brandi Parker and Michelle Sheets.
Any person who voted in the Republican or in the non-partisan primary or did not vote in the primary but is registered to vote can cast a ballot in the runoff. Voters who cast ballots in the Democratic primary May 24 cannot vote in the Republican runoff.
Early voting began Tuesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge and will be held today, Wednesday, through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting will not be held during the weekend.
The runoff election will be Tuesday, June 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at normal polling locations.
