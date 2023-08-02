Early voting in Lawrence County is underway for two special elections pertaining to the Hoxie School District and Lawrence Memorial Hospital.
Voters residing in the Hoxie School District will cast ballots whether or not to increase the school’s millage from 34 mills to 36 mills to contribute funds for a new elementary building, while all Lawrence County residents will vote on the renewal of an existing sales tax to continue to provide funding for LMH.
