Early voting underway in runoffs

Hoxie resident Jayme McGinnis casts her vote on Tuesday in the early voting period for Hoxie City Council. Early voting is underway for a Hoxie City Council race and Lynn mayor’s race until Monday, Dec. 5, at 4:30 p.m. McGinnis was the first resident to early vote in the runoff election. Election day for the runoff is Dec. 6.

 TD Photo / Shantelle Redden

Lawrence County voters still have two races to finalize in the 2022 election season.

Early voting is underway for the Dec. 6 runoff races in Lynn and Hoxie.

