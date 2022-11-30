Early voting underway in runoffs

Lawrence County voters still have two races to finalize in the 2022 election season.
Lawrence County voters still have two races to finalize in the 2022 election season.
Early voting is underway for the Dec. 6 runoff races in Lynn and Hoxie.
Lynn voters will determine the winner of the town’s mayoral race between incumbent Van D. Doyle and challenger Brenda Voyles. During the November election, Doyle received 43 votes (49.93 percent) and Voyles received 37 votes (42.53 percent).
In Hoxie, incumbent Larry Couch and Geneva Waldrupe are facing off in a runoff for the Ward 2, Position 1 city council seat. Waldrupe received 212 votes during the Nov. 8 election, while Couch received 176 votes.
Early voting began Tuesday and will continue through Monday, according to County Clerk Tina Stowers.
Registered voters in the city limits of Hoxie and Lynn can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday and again on Monday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Walnut Ridge. There are no Saturday hours for early voting during the runoff election.
On Tuesday, polls will be open at voters’ polling sites from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
