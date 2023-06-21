A minor earthquake was recorded in western Lawrence County on Thursday, June 15.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 quake, which occurred at 10:28 p.m.
The epicenter was located three miles southwest of Powhatan, near Lake Charles State Park, and had a depth of 17.3km.
This makes the fourth earthquake recorded in Lawrence County in 2023. On Sunday, April 16, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 1.6 earthquake in Strawberry, as well as another 1.6 quake in Strawberry on Thursday, May 25. It was also reported that an earthquake occurred in Walnut Ridge on Monday, May 22, with a 1.8 magnitude.
