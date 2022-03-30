A 2.2 earthquake was picked up on the Richter scale in Lawrence County on Saturday morning.
The earthquake, which was detected around 6:30 a.m., had a depth of roughly 2.2 miles below ground and occurred west of Powhatan near Highway 117.
According to recent publications, parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning.
For decades, experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding the New Madrid Fault Line in Missouri, including cities such as Memphis, Little Rock, St. Louis and Indianapolis.
The last major earthquakes from this fault happened in 1811 and 1812, centered near the town of New Madrid, Mo. The quake reportedly managed to ring church bells as far away as South Carolina, caused farmland to sink into swamps and made the Mississippi River flow backward.
Most of the earthquake preparation in the U.S. has been focused on California, which experts say is about 80 years overdue for “The Big One,” a massive earthquake along the San Andreas fault. However, at the beginning of March, emergency managers, transportation leaders, geologists and others met in St. Louis to discuss ways to improve preparations.
While some researchers have long debated how much of a hazard New Madrid poses, the US Geological Survey still predicts a major quake like the 7.5 and 7.7 earthquakes that occurred in 1811 and 1812. The zone stretches 150 miles into Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri.
The USGS estimates that there’s a seven to 10 percent chance of a repeat of the 1811-1812 sequence happening in the next 50 years. They also predict the chance of a magnitude 6 earthquake at as much as 40 percent by 2050.
