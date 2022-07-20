The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a minor earthquake occurred in Lawrence County on Monday morning.
According to the USGS, the 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred six kilometers southwest of Ravenden, near Dutton Mountain Road. The earthquake had a reported depth of 14.0 kilometers.
Several earthquakes have been reported recently along the New Madrid Seismic Zone, including a 1.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday in Howardville, Mo., and a 1.8 magnitude earthquake on Sunday in Marston, Mo.
Other earthquakes recently reported included a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Blytheville on Saturday and a 1.4 magnitude earthquake in Ridgely, Tenn. Also, Dell reported a 1.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday, followed by a 1.3 magnitude earthquake report from Tiptonville, Tenn.
