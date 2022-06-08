Some western Lawrence County residents were awakened early Monday morning after a series of small earthquakes occurred near the Ravenden area.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the seismograph picked up six small earthquakes beginning around 2 a.m. that ranged from a 1.7 magnitude to a 2.4 magnitude.
Earthquakes recorded (magnitude and time) included: 2.4 magnitude at 2 a.m., 2.3 magnitude at 2:02 a.m., 1.9 magnitude at 2:04 a.m., 1.7 magnitude at 2:05 a.m., 2.1 magnitude at 2:09 a.m. and 2.0 magnitude at 6:30 a.m.
Several days prior, eight small earthquakes were reported near Ridgely, Tenn., May 30-31, which is approximately 100 miles from Lawrence County.
No injuries or damage was reported.
