Representative Rick Crawford (AR-01) will be hosting a series of trainings focused on school safety and bomb threat management at Arkansas State University August 2-4.
Arkansas’ First District: School Safety and Security Workshop for educators and school resource officers, will be held on Wednesday, August 3, and is presented by the Department of Homeland Security-Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (DHS/CISA). The purpose of this event is to provide all school officials and employees the opportunity to receive firsthand expertise, situational awareness, and counter improvised explosive risk management and active shooter preparedness information that DHS/CISA provides for school safety preparedness efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.