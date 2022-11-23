The Lawrence County Election Commissioners will hold a public L & A test of the voting equipment to be used for the Dec. 6 General Run Off Election.
Testing will be held Monday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. in the Lawrence County Meeting Room. The public is welcome to attend.
