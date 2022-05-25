Unofficial results from the primary election for Lawrence County have been shared with The Times Dispatch by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.

With a total of 8,341 registered voters in the county, a total of 2,891 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 34.55 percent.

More details of the primary election will be featured in next week's edition of The Times Dispatch. Results for Lawrence County are:

LAWRENCE COUNTY JUDGE

Gary Barnhill, 1,177

Ron Ingram, 839

Jimmy Morgan, 127

Frank Owens, 505

LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF

Richy Thatcher, 1,338

Jim Danley, 1,154

LAWRENCE COUNTY CLERK

Paige Howard Cunningham, 792

Brandi Parker, 1,039

Michelle Sheets, 791

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 6

Jeff Yates, 214

Roger Swindle, 78

LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

Adam Davis, 932

Doyne Davis, 564

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY DISTRICT 03

John Pettie, 1,398

Devon Holder, 1,331

35.30 SCHOOL MILL TAX LAWRENCE COUNTY

For, 685

Against, 808

36.93 SCHOOL MILL TAX SLOAN-HENDRIX

For, 100

Against, 145

34.00 SCHOOL MILL TAX HOXIE

For, 229

Against, 228

 

 

 

