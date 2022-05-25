Unofficial results from the primary election for Lawrence County have been shared with The Times Dispatch by Lawrence County Clerk Tina Stowers.
With a total of 8,341 registered voters in the county, a total of 2,891 ballots were cast for a voter turnout of 34.55 percent.
More details of the primary election will be featured in next week's edition of The Times Dispatch. Results for Lawrence County are:
LAWRENCE COUNTY JUDGE
Gary Barnhill, 1,177
Ron Ingram, 839
Jimmy Morgan, 127
Frank Owens, 505
LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF
Richy Thatcher, 1,338
Jim Danley, 1,154
LAWRENCE COUNTY CLERK
Paige Howard Cunningham, 792
Brandi Parker, 1,039
Michelle Sheets, 791
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE DISTRICT 6
Jeff Yates, 214
Roger Swindle, 78
LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
Adam Davis, 932
Doyne Davis, 564
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY DISTRICT 03
John Pettie, 1,398
Devon Holder, 1,331
35.30 SCHOOL MILL TAX LAWRENCE COUNTY
For, 685
Against, 808
36.93 SCHOOL MILL TAX SLOAN-HENDRIX
For, 100
Against, 145
34.00 SCHOOL MILL TAX HOXIE
For, 229
Against, 228
