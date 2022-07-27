Lawrence County emergency responders were busy this weekend following two major accidents, one of which occurred just outside of Lynn on Hwy. 25 and the other on Hwy. 63 just outside of Walnut Ridge.
On Saturday morning, two motorcycles traveling on Hwy. 25 struck a mule near the County Road 301 intersection. According to the report, Lawrence County deputies, the Lynn Volunteer Fire Department, ProMed Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.
Both motorcyclists were flown to area hospitals with serious injuries.
On Sunday, shortly before 9 p.m., the Walnut Ridge Fire Department and Medic One Ambulance were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident involving a semi truck on Hwy. 63, just south of the Hwy. 91 intersection.
In addition to the wreck, Lawrence County Dispatch also received calls stating that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle at the accident scene.
Traffic was shut down for more than an hour as a medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport one victim to Memphis.
