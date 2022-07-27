220727-TD-wreck-photo

Traffic was shut down on Hwy. 25 just outside of Lynn near the County Road 301 intersection after two motorcyclists hit a mule. Two air evacs were dispatched to the scene. The accident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.

 Submitted photo / Kyle Redden

Lawrence County emergency responders were busy this weekend following two major accidents, one of which occurred just outside of Lynn on Hwy. 25 and the other on Hwy. 63 just outside of Walnut Ridge.

On Saturday morning, two motorcycles traveling on Hwy. 25 struck a mule near the County Road 301 intersection. According to the report, Lawrence County deputies, the Lynn Volunteer Fire Department, ProMed Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

