I have never understood why people find it so hard to give others a little grace.
It seems more apt in today’s society to offer others enough rope to hang themselves than enough leeway to discover themselves.
Perhaps part of the problem is in our expectations. We have almost been programmed to expect people to let us down.
I think my mind wandered to this topic because I find myself in need of grace often, and this past month has been exceedingly overwhelming.
When I come up short or make a mistake, I am way harder on myself than anyone else is on me, but there is an immediate weight lifted when someone says, “It’s OK” or “Mistakes happen” or “We are all just doing the best we can.”
I can remember as a college student taking a spiritual gifts questionnaire as part of a study to determine what gifts I had to use in service to others.
To this day I remember that I scored very high in two areas – empathy and encouragement.
Empathy, unlike sympathy, is not simply feeling sorry for someone’s situation, but the ability to put yourself in their shoes – to share their sorrow, or their fear, or their uncertainty.
Encouragement is pretty self-explanatory, but just for fun, I looked up the definition, which reads “the action of giving someone support, confidence, or hope.”
For some perhaps, these characteristics may seem counter intuitive to some of my life choices – working in media and working in management.
But, truth be told, I believe both are strengths when it comes to both covering local communities and managing employees.
There is a lot to be considered when writing or editing stories for publication. Considering how a crime victim will be affected by an article, looking for topics that will open doors for members of the community, finding ways to recognize those who have done good things are all part of the process.
Likewise, employee development, while it requires structure and accountability, can reach new levels with guidance and confidence-building.
I strive to use my gifts of empathy and encouragement in my everyday life, but I know I come up short, even at that.
So as May prepares to fade away into June, and hopefully we all enjoy some slower summer days, I am going to try to tell myself that I too deserve a little grace.
