The University of Arkansas System Cooperative Extension Services (USDA) has partnered with the Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center (ASBTDC) to offer an Arkansas Business Navigator (ABN) project to benefit business owners and entrepreneurs.

“ABN is focused on supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs across Arkansas with an emphasis in supporting rural, women-owned, veteran-owned and minority-owned businesses,” said Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director Rachel King.

