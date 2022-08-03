The University of Arkansas System Cooperative Extension Services (USDA) has partnered with the Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center (ASBTDC) to offer an Arkansas Business Navigator (ABN) project to benefit business owners and entrepreneurs.
“ABN is focused on supporting small business owners and entrepreneurs across Arkansas with an emphasis in supporting rural, women-owned, veteran-owned and minority-owned businesses,” said Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Director Rachel King.
The event, which will be held at the chamber’s office in downtown Walnut Ridge, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 1-2:30 p.m. and will feature AR Procurement Technical Assistance Center Outreach Coordinator Kim Magee.
During the event, Magee will discuss ways Arkansas PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) can assist business owners and entrepreneurs with qualifying, securing and winning contracts to grow their business. Brandon L. Matthews will also discuss how the AR Business Navigator program can help start or grow a business for free.
