For some people the threat of severe weather goes in one ear and right out the other. For others, the ding of a weather alert is all it takes to bring stress levels to an all-time high.
Living in tornado alley, I have a lot of memories of near misses, many close enough to land me a little closer to knees shaking than nonchalant.
Many others have not been so fortunate. Northeast Arkansas has suffered much loss through the years, most recently with the December 2021 storm system that claimed lives and caused extensive damage in Leachville, Monette and Trumann.
I know several who lost their homes in the 2020 tornado that rampaged Jonesboro, as well as others who were impacted by the 2006 tornado that devastated Marmaduke.
There is an old saying about lightning not striking in the same place twice. I don’t know the likelihood of someone being hit by a tornado more than once, but I know the fear is real for those who have been struck.
And for those of us who have huddled in our closets and emerged to see the devastation that somehow missed us there is still an increased awareness of what can happen in the blink of an eye.
My youngest, who is now 14, has a healthy respect for what storms can do, and when the sirens sound, he is like a mother hen rounding us all up and getting us to our safe spot.
I remember several times being in our basement closet with both of our boys listening to live coverage and them sending countless texts to friends in the path of the storm to make sure they were OK.
My husband’s uncle, before he passed away, said before severe weather coverage on television became a thing he would sleep soundly through every storm. Watching live coverage and hearing things like “there’s a tornado on the ground” and “get in your safe place” was all it took to make what seemed so unlikely become a real possibility.
His alertness was increased, and he even added a storm shelter so that, if needed, his family had a place to be safe from the storms.
One of my earliest memories of being impacted by severe weather is my parents waking me from my bed on Christmas Eve in 1982 to go to our neighbor’s storm shelter as tornado sirens sounded. Of course, my main fear that evening was for Santa and his reindeer.
Last Wednesday afternoon as tornado watches were issued, followed by severe thunderstorm warnings, we were keeping a watchful eye on things in the newsroom.
We were fortunate that this round was not severe, and the storm system had very little impact on our area. Others in the state were not so fortunate.
I will always side with those who err on the side of caution, though, whether it be school administrators adjusting bus route times or local broadcast media interrupting programming.
I grew up hearing the story about the boy who cried wolf, who repeatedly sounded a false alarm until one day when the need was real no one paid any attention because he had lied so often.
Some people seem to think that when there is a chance of bad weather and it doesn’t develop, that someone, somewhere, cried wolf. That is a scary philosophy if it causes one to begin to ignore watches and warnings, which are issued for a reason.
The reality is that, where severe weather is concerned, awareness and preparedness are key, and when the possibility becomes a reality every minute makes a difference.
