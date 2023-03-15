The Urban and Community Forestry Program of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division and the Lawrence County Extension Service will celebrate Arbor Day by giving away free seedlings.
A limit of three seedlings per person will be given, and species will vary based on ability. The event will be held Friday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lawrence County Extension Office, located at 1100 West Main Street in Walnut Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.