The Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department was one of three fire departments in Arkansas to receive a new TNT Rescue Storm Surge Combination Tool from the Arkansas Forestry Division.
Used to extricate victims from vehicle crashes, the Storm Surge tool is one of the most powerful combination rescue tools available, designed to handle ultra-high strength steel found in modern vehicles. One of the fastest, most powerful battery-powered rescue tools available, its increased operation speed allows for faster cutting and spreading, along with shorter cycle times opening and closing the tool in preparation for the next cut, spread or push.
“We are very excited and grateful to receive this as it is a much needed tool to aid in serving our community,” said Sedgwick Fire Chief Heath Ring. “We would like to thank everyone involved who made this possible.”
According to Ring, the forestry division filed for a Rural Fire Protection (RFP) state grant in October and was approved to award three Arkansas fire departments with the tool, each worth more than $11,000.
“The Sedgwick Fire Department was first on the list,” Ring said. Although the fire department deals with a number of field fires and structure fires within a year’s time, the majority of calls they are dispatched to are wrecks on Hwy. 63.
