The Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department was one of three fire departments in Arkansas to receive a new TNT Rescue Storm Surge Combination Tool from the Arkansas Forestry Division.

Used to extricate victims from vehicle crashes, the Storm Surge tool is one of the most powerful combination rescue tools available, designed to handle ultra-high strength steel found in modern vehicles. One of the fastest, most powerful battery-powered rescue tools available, its increased operation speed allows for faster cutting and spreading, along with shorter cycle times opening and closing the tool in preparation for the next cut, spread or push.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.