230208-TD-countefeit-arrests

Shaun Clair Bickford (left) and Brienna Baney have been arrested in Izard County and face charges of circulating counterfeit money in Lawrence County.

Within the last couple of months, Lawrence County banks warned customers of counterfeit $100 bills circulating within the county.

An investigation into fake checks reported from Fulton and Izard counties has led to an arrest of a man and woman who authorities say are involved in the counterfeit money moving across Izard, Fulton and Lawrence counties.

