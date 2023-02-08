Within the last couple of months, Lawrence County banks warned customers of counterfeit $100 bills circulating within the county.
An investigation into fake checks reported from Fulton and Izard counties has led to an arrest of a man and woman who authorities say are involved in the counterfeit money moving across Izard, Fulton and Lawrence counties.
According to authorities, Shaun Clair Bickford, 40, of Izard County, is facing multiple forgery charges of passing fake checks in Izard and Fulton counties. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 22 when a victim reported to Fulton County investigators that Bickford had given him a $2,900 fake check as payment for a Dodge pickup truck.
The Izard County Sheriff’s Department interviewed Bickford about the fake check, as well as other similar incidents. According to authorities Bickford stated that he believed the checks appeared to be real enough to deposit.
In addition to the purchase of the Dodge pickup truck, Bickford also allegedly tried using counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a generator online through Facebook’s Market Place. The victim took the money to the bank where he was informed the bills were counterfeit, and the incident was reported to local law enforcement.
On Jan. 24, authorities arrested Bickford, along with 37-year-old Brienna Baney, for active warrants out of Izard County. When booked, jailers discovered 74 fake $100 bills, noting that 68 of the bills confiscated shared the same serial number as those used to pay for the generator.
According to authorities, an additional 33 fake bills were also confiscated from an associate’s of Bickford, all of which were consistent with the bills found on Bickford and Baney.
Baney reported to police that she had ordered the counterfeit money online and was planning to use the bills to help her grandchildren learn to count. She stated that she had also been with Bickford when he purchased the Dodge pickup, and that the two had traveled together to Ravenden to purchase a camper in the amount of $4,300.
Deputies are still investigating the incidents surrounding Bickford and Baney, with additional charges pending from other counties.
