230222-TD-lead-ar-class-photo

Brittany Farmer (front, second from left), was among 21 participants to graduate from the LeadAR Class 19. Graduation was held Jan. 27 at the Urban Wine Cellar in Fayettevile.

 Submitted photo / LeadAR Class

Walnut Ridge resident Brittany Farmer recently graduated from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture’s LeadAR Class 19.

LeadAR is a program designed to help Arkansans broaden their understanding of issues and opportunities facing our state and strengthen their ability to make a difference.

