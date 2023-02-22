Walnut Ridge resident Brittany Farmer recently graduated from the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture’s LeadAR Class 19.
LeadAR is a program designed to help Arkansans broaden their understanding of issues and opportunities facing our state and strengthen their ability to make a difference.
The program recruits talented and passionate people eager to use positive change to address the gaps between rural and urban communities and the state. Designed to broaden Arkansans’ understanding of critical issues and opportunities facing Arkansas, LeadAR strengthens participants’ knowledge, skills and network and empowers them to positively impact communities and advocate for long-term economic development.
Founded in 1984, LeadAR was originally modeled after the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s leadership training program. With over 500 alumni serving as leaders in businesses and communities throughout Arkansas, past participants include educators, farmers, advocates, bankers, state legislators, lawyers, mayors, school board members and more.
Class 19 began in September of 2020, but the class didn’t have its first face-to-face session until March of 2021 due to COVID.
“I had some friends that had participated in the previous class, and I noticed in the almost 40 year history that only two other participants were from Lawrence County. It looked like a great opportunity to not only learn about leadership and networking, but visit other parts of the state and learn about them,” said Farmer.
Each year, the LeadAR class features various programs and studies across the state, including a goal setting and team building exercise at the 4-H Center in Little Rock, studying row crops in Stuttgart, learning about infrastructure and public health in Hot Springs and public policy and media in downtown Little Rock.
In addition to the rigorous studies, Farmer’s class also participated in a week-long national studies session in Washington, D.C., as well as a 12-day international studies session in Portugal.
“Not only did I learn leadership tools, I was surprised to find how diversified our state is,” Farmer said. “When visiting some of the communities across the state, for example the Golden Triangle area of South Arkansas, I was completely unaware of the aero space and defense industry in that area until our visit.”
Applications for the LeadAR Class 20 are being accepted and are due by Friday. For more information, or to apply, visit https://www.uaex.uada.edu/business -communities/leadership/leadar/apply_to_LeadAR.aspx.
Farmer serves as the Lawrence County Executive Director at the USDA Farm Service Agency in Walnut Ridge. She has one daughter, Rhealyn Schmidt.
