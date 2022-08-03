220803-TD-farming-photo

Walnut Ridge farmer Kai Rorex checks rice for heading at Crisler Farms, located off Hwy. 34 just outside Walnut Ridge towards O’Kean. Rorex said the recent rains have been a blessing to the farming community as “Nothing beats rain from the good Lord.”

 TD photo / Shantelle Redden

Rice harvest in Lawrence County and the state of Arkansas is considerably off where only 19 percent of the crop has headed.

According to a recent report from the USDA, rice headed is on pace with historical averages for Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi. This past week, Texas reported 68 percent of their rice crop was headed, which is a little behind schedule.

