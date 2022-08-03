Rice harvest in Lawrence County and the state of Arkansas is considerably off where only 19 percent of the crop has headed.
According to a recent report from the USDA, rice headed is on pace with historical averages for Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi. This past week, Texas reported 68 percent of their rice crop was headed, which is a little behind schedule.
“Originally planting was prolonged from a wet spring,” said Courteney Wall Sisk, county agent.
“On May 15, we had just reached 76 percent of the 2022 rice crop planted. With the delay, we are just currently at and approaching heading. The USDA has 19 percent of Arkansas at heading and it is pretty close to where we are here as well. About 20 percent of Lawrence County is heading by our best estimates, but by next week those numbers should jump significantly.”
Approximately 92 percent of the U.S. rice crop is within an area experiencing drought. Thankfully, this weekend’s rains were a welcome sight for local farmers.
On July 29, weather officials reported more than six inches of rain had fallen in the Alicia and Swifton area, with more than three inches of rain reported in the Walnut Ridge area on July 28.
Walnut Ridge farmer Kai Rorex of Crisler Farms said the rain was welcome not only for the beans, but for the rice, too as they were able to turn off their rice wells. “Nothing beats rain from the good Lord,” said Rorex.
According to Wall, with this year being as hot and dry as it has been, and wells running non-stop, farming has been far from cheap.
