The Walnut Ridge Child Development Center held a Family Fun Night recently at Stewart Park with several children and family members attending.
This was the first in-person program event for the school since last year, according to Katy Penn, family advocate for the center.
“The families enjoyed visiting with each other, playing together and eating a healthy snack,” Penn said. “Some even went fishing. I think it's safe to say the event was a success.”
The Walnut Ridge Child Development Center, operated through the Black River Area Development Corporation, provides a head start for children ages six weeks to five years of age.
For more information about the program, call Penn at 870-886-3979.
