Hoxie First Baptist Church will host its monthly food pantry distribution on Monday from 1-5 p.m. A “release of information” form is required, and participants are asked to bring a list of all household occupants’ date of birth of relationship to attendee. Corona virus procedures will apply.
The church is also accepting donations to start a homeless emergency shelter and transition home for the area. Donations may be sent to: First Baptist Church, Hoxie, c/o First Hope Homeless Initiative, 200 SW Lindsay Street, Hoxie, Arkansas, 72433.
Step by Step, a new recovery meeting, will be held on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Hoxie First Baptist Church.
Randy, Snow and Sean Schmidt of Cordova, Tenn., were guests of Stanley and Jewell Schmidt. Sean celebrated his third birthday with a surprise family party.
Emma Prondzinski, daughter of Lee and Laura Prondzinski of Jonesboro and granddaughter of Lanny and Linda Tinker of Hoxie, recently won the “Voice of Democracy Award” for her essay for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. She won first place at Jonesboro’s VFW Auxiliary Post #1991 and was recognized at their Dec. 7 meeting. She also won first place in the regional competition and fifth place in the state competition. Emma is a junior at Nettleton School.
The Refuge Recovery Group meets on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at Hoxie First Baptist Church. Anyone affected by addiction of any capacity is welcome to attend. For more information, visit www.firsthopehoxie.org.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Teresa Campbell who passed away Sunday. Condolences are also extended to families in the community who recently lost loved ones including: Shirley Pillow of Paragould, Judy Fleming of Swifton, Teddy Herriott of Clover Bend, Darrell Rash of Pocahontas and T.J. Ludwig of Black Rock.
Mica Knight and son, Mason, of Paragould, spent the weekend visiting her grandmother, Ernestene “Tommie” Smith, and mother, Sherry Moore, on Sunday.
The ladies of the United Methodist Church have postponed their U.M.W. service from Jan. 23 to Feb. 20.
Terrell and Debbie Downing visited with their son, Kyle Downing, and Luke in West Plains, Mo., on Sunday.
Christy Steele and her mother, Lora Melton, met Caitlyn Steele of Little Rock in Searcy on Sunday for lunch.
Members of the Hoxie: The First Stand participated in the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at the Eddie Mae Herron Museum in Pocahontas on Monday. President Ethel Tompkins, Frances Green and Yvonne Taylor were among members who gave a presentation about the Hoxie School integration that took place in 1955.
Lonnie and Katie Smith enjoyed a visit with their son, Owen Smith of Jonesboro, on Thursday.
