Union Pacific steam locomotive Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled to stop at the historic Iron Mountain Depot (Lawrence County Chamber Office) on Friday.
Big Boy No. 4014 departed Cheyenne, Wyoming on Aug. 5, and is traveling through 10 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.
Remaining major city stops on the schedule are: Sunday, Aug. 29, St. Louis, Mo.; and Monday, Sept. 6, Denver, Colo.
Big Boy No. 4014 will be in Arkansas Aug. today through Friday, making stops in Texarkana, Hope, Prescott, Gurdon, Arkadelphia, Malvern, North Little Rock, Bald Knob, Tuckerman and Walnut Ridge.
The most recent update has the locomotive scheduled to be in Walnut Ridge from 1:45 to 2:30 p.m.
A full schedule can be found at www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm. All schedule times and locations are subject to change.
