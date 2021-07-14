Meridith Helms and Taylor Pack were united in marriage on Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. at The Gardens at Harmony in Jonesboro.
The bride is the daughter of Roger and Marla Helms of Smithville. She is the granddaughter of Leon and Juanita Helms and Ronald and Candy Ring, all of Smithville, and Bill and Beverly Lemmons of Noland.
The groom is the son of Kevin and Julie Pack of Liberty, N.C. He is the grandson of Patricia Pack of Burlington, N.C., and the late Grady Pack, and Lorraine Allen of Burlington, N.C., and the late Reade Allen.
Meridith is a 2017 graduate of Hillcrest High School and a 2020 University of Central Arkansas graduate. Taylor is a 2018 graduate of Randolph Early College High School and a 2020 North Carolina State University graduate.
Rev. Keith Marlin, pastor of Smithville Baptist Church, officiated at the double ring ceremony. Anastasia Tarkington was harpist.
Clara Mae Carpenter, cousin of the bride, of Detroit, Texas, served as maid of honor. Mason Pack of Liberty, N.C., twin brother of the groom, was best man.
Following a weeklong honeymoon to North Cascades and Olympic national parks in Washington, the couple are making their home in Baton Rouge, La. She will attend Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine, and he is employed as an environmental scientist at ECS Southeast, LLP.
