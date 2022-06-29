Upcoming fireworks displays have been announced in two Lawrence County communities to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.
Imboden
The Imboden fireworks display will be held Saturday at 9 p.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Parking is available around the Sloan-Hendrix campus, Bill McCurley Gymnasium, Imboden City Park and I.T. Hill Baseball Complex. Attendees are encouraged to come early to get a good parking spot and bring lawn chairs.
Walnut Ridge
The Walnut Ridge fireworks display will be Sunday at dark at Stewart Park.
