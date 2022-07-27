220727-TD-wbu-donation

Valarie Green (left) with First National Bank of Lawrence County presents a $7,500 donation to the Williams Works program at Williams Baptist University. WBU President Dr. Stan Norman accepted the donation, which was presented on Thursday.

 Submitted photo / WBU

Williams Baptist University received a $7,500 gift from First National Bank of Lawrence County on Thursday in support of the Williams Works program.

The check was presented to WBU President Dr. Stan Norman by Valarie Green, a vice president and trust officer at the Walnut Ridge branch for the bank.

