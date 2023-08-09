Imboden’s annual Freedom in the Park Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Imboden City Park, located off Hwy. 115.
The annual event, which is hosted by S&H Quick Shop, pays tribute to those who serve our country.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 9:18 pm
Imboden’s annual Freedom in the Park Celebration will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Imboden City Park, located off Hwy. 115.
The annual event, which is hosted by S&H Quick Shop, pays tribute to those who serve our country.
Everyone is invited to attend, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Live entertainment will be included as well as face painting, grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.
