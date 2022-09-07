The annual Freedom in the Park Celebration will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Imboden City Park, located on Hwy. 115.
The event pays tributes to those who serve in the military and is hosted by S&H Quick Stop. This year’s Master of Ceremonies will be Harold Bagwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.