The Clover Bend Class of 1971 is hosting a friends and family day at the Clover Bend School on Saturday, May 20.
The day will kick off at 8 a.m. with an early-bird registration for a ping pong competition and three-on-three basketball tournament. Registration will continue until slots are filled for teams to participate. Both events are contingent upon the number of players who sign up.
At 9 a.m. a bake sale will begin in the main building’s auditorium, and will be hosted by Sharon Kay Goodwin Light and Mary Freeman.
Social time will begin at 10 a.m., along with a baking activity, followed by lunch at noon. At 1 p.m. the Paragould band, Nightwing, will take the stage and perform until 5 p.m.
The cost is free to attend and the Class of 1971 plans to make the day an annual event. All proceeds raised will benefit the Clover Bend Historical Society.
