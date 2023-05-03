The Clover Bend Class of 1971 is hosting a friends and family day at the Clover Bend School on Saturday, May 20.

The day will kick off at 8 a.m. with an early-bird registration for a ping pong competition and three-on-three basketball tournament. Registration will continue until slots are filled for teams to participate. Both events are contingent upon the number of players who sign up.

