After a three-year hiatus due to COVID, the annual Children’s Shelter Gala was held Thursday night and raised a record-breaking amount of more than $37,000 to benefit The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.
Approximately 165 people attended the event this year, with the theme “Havana Nights.” It was held at The Studio in downtown Walnut Ridge and featured silent and live auctions.
“We are so very proud,” said Tonjia Miles, administrator. “After not having the gala in three years, we were a bit nervous of how this one would turn out. We ended up having a record breaking year, and could not have done so without the support of our community, volunteers, staff members and board members.”
Miles said the closest to this year was 2017, when $30,765 was raised, compared to this year’s $37,118. One hundred percent of all proceeds raised at the gala will go to support the children at The Children’s Shelter.
The shelter can house up to 12 kids and can be accepted from anywhere in Arkansas.
