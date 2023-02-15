Glendine Watson, 92 of Walnut Ridge, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at her daughter’s residence with her family by her side.
She was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Centertown, Ky., to Francis Delbert Haynes and Jesse Carter Haynes. She was a homemaker, and matriarch of a large and loving family.
She worked as a nurse’s aid in a nursing home. She moved to Walnut Ridge in 2001 from Ironton, Mo. Glendine attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Walnut Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Jesse; daughter, Ruth Ann Hight; son, Marvin Dean Watson; granddaughters, Patricia Watson and Sondra Baumchen; great-grandchildren, Olivia Watson, Chevelle James and Ashley Applegate; brother, George Wallace Haynes; and sister, Winona Anderson.
She is survived by sons, Edgar Lee Watson of Pocahontas, Kenneth Ray (Shirley) Watson of Walnut Ridge, Charley (Nancy) Watson of Arcadia, Mo., and John Wayne (Kim) Watson of Walnut Ridge; daughters, Betty Jo Lietz of Bradford and Tammy Lynn (Joel) Whitehead of Walnut Ridge; sisters, Dorothy Whaley of Palmdale, Calif., and Antina Baird of Cromwell, Ky.; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Walnut Ridge beginning at 3:30 p.m. with Morris Phillips officiating.
Interment will be held by the family at a later date in K of P Cemetery in Arcadia, Mo.
Arrangements are under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.