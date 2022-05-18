State Sen. Blake Johnson, from Corning, is being challenged in the May 24 Republican Primary by Curtis Hitt, of Paragould.
The Republican nominee will face Libertarian candidate Alfred Jefferson Holland III, of Greene County, in the general election in November.
Johnson has represented Senate District 20 (now Senate District 21) since 2015. The newly drawn district includes Greene, Clay, and Randolph counties, and the Northeastern portion of Lawrence County, including Walnut Ridge and Hoxie.
Johnson is chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs. He also chairs the Legislative Council Highway Commission Review and Advisory Subcommittee. He is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Joint Performance Review Committee and the Joint Energy Committee. He is on the Joint Budget Committee and the Arkansas Legislative Council.
Johnson is a farmer. Before his election to the Senate he served as an alderman in Corning. He is an Arkansas State University graduate, and he and his wife, Tricia, have a son and a daughter. Johnson and his wife are members of the First Baptist Church of Corning.
Hitt has been a practicing attorney for 25 years. He started his law practice as a state prosecutor. He is the owner of a small general practice law firm in Paragould, and has twice been appointed by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson as a special justice to the Arkansas Supreme Court. By appointment of the Arkansas Supreme Court, he currently serves on the Arkansas State Board of Law Examiners. Hitt also has taught classes at the Arkansas Police Academy as a Certified Law Enforcement Instructor and has taught a Constitutional law class as an adjunct professor at Arkansas State University.
Hitt serves on the Greene County Tech School Board. He is a member of the Arkansas Bar Association, the Greene County Bar Association and Greene County Republicans.
Hitt earned his bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University and his juris doctor degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law. He and his wife, Shauna, have a son and a daughter. They are members of Grace Baptist Church in Paragould.
Each candidate was asked by email to share what they consider to be the top three most important issues they will have to deal with as Senator that will impact residents of District 21. Both were asked to try to limit their answers to about 100 words for each of the three issues. Longer responses were cut to be closer to 100 words due to space constraints.
Issue No. 1
Johnson: “Fighting the liberal agenda and pushing back on the Biden administration’s intrusion into state’s rights and personal liberty, while continuing to defend our conservative values – like protecting the unborn and defending the Second Amendment.”
Hitt: “There is no more important concern than life. My opponent from Corning claims to be “100 percent pro-life,” but his record suggests otherwise. He twice dodged opportunities to address Texas-style anti-abortion legislation, first voting instead to go home, and later merely voting “present” (counted as “no”). Hundreds of babies have been aborted since his dereliction of duty. Also contrary to the pro-life platform, my opponent has voted to reduce staffing regulations in nursing home facilities. While such legislation made nursing home corporations proud, any nursing home resident or loved one would agree such a vote opposes the sanctity of life because reduced staffing invariably increases the risk of nursing home neglect.”
Issue No. 2
Johnson: “Growing jobs and creating opportunities for economic development by improving our highways and infrastructure, expanding our workforce, and being a bold voice for our rural communities in Northeast Arkansas.”
Hitt: “The battle for our children’s minds has become an issue, and education is at the forefront of our concerns, as it should be. I am against teaching Critical Race Theory and Gender Identity instruction in our schools. While preserving literary classics like Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn, and while being faithful to present the truth of history, including the abomination of slavery, we must protect our students from an ideology that insists white people are oppressors, black people are victims, or our founding institutions and framework are inherently racist. The subject of gender identity, if it becomes an issue for a student, should be addressed at home by the parents as they see fit, not by educators pushing any social agenda.”
Issue No. 3
Johnson: “Phasing out the income tax, reforming our tax code, cutting red tape, and lifting outdated regulations to create more opportunities for small businesses.”
Hitt: “I will push for lower taxes. Arkansas has nearly a billion dollars in surplus funds, which sounds great, until we recognize it as evidence that we were taxed too heavily in the first place. That the government will now redirect those funds is little consolation since we, the people who earned those revenues in the first place, have lost the individual freedom to decide for ourselves whether to save it or spend it as we like. My Opponent trumpets the recent reduction in our state income tax, but neglects to admit that he supported six of seven tax bills in 2019 ... I would like to eliminate the sales tax on farm parts and used cars and wipe out the state income tax entirely.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.