Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a law creating support systems for pregnant and parenting high school students.

House Bill 1161, also known as the “Support for Pregnant and Parenting Students Act,” was sent to the governor’s desk last week after passing both legislative chambers without a single “no” vote. Sanders signed the legislation on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.