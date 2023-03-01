Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a law creating support systems for pregnant and parenting high school students.
House Bill 1161, also known as the “Support for Pregnant and Parenting Students Act,” was sent to the governor’s desk last week after passing both legislative chambers without a single “no” vote. Sanders signed the legislation on Friday.
The law will require public and charter schools to excuse teen absences due to labor, delivery and recovery; necessary prenatal and postnatal doctor appointments; children’s illnesses and related doctor appointments; and legal appointments related to pregnancy and parenting.
House Bill 1161 will also require public and charter schools to allow for at least 10 days of excused absences for both teenage parents after their child’s birth.
