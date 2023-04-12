230412-TD-gramling-signing-photo

Hoxie senior Ty Gramling signed his letter of intent to compete with the Williams Baptist University track team during a ceremony on April 5 at Mustang Gymnasium. Among those on hand for the signing were (front, from left): his mother, Ashley Hobbs; his father, Billy Gramling; (back) Hoxie High School track coach Austin Williams; and WBU head track and field coach Tim Shepard.

 TD Photo / Gretchen Hunt

Hoxie senior Ty Gramling inked his commitment with the Williams Baptist University track team during a ceremony on April 5 in Mustang Gymnasium.

Gramling, a three-sport athlete, played for the football and basketball Mustangs in addition to specializing in hurdles for the track team.