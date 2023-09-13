Grand opening set for park

Residents have an opportunity next week to see the newest park in Hoxie, according to officials.
The grand opening for the Hoxie Park will be at 11 a.m., Sept. 19 at the park on Annie Street. Mayor Dennis Coggins said the event will allow people to learn more about the park, some of the things there and its location in town.
Coggins said the park is near the railroad track headed toward Walnut Ridge. In addition to city and county officials, officials with the Arkansas Department of Parks Heritage and Tourism will also be at the event.
People can find out about the new park by calling the city at 870-886-2742.
Officials also hosted an event Monday commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, D.C. and Shanksville, Pa., Coggins said.
An event was held in Hoxie, as well as in other locations, around the country to remember that day.
