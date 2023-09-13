Grand opening set for park

The City of Hoxie was presented with a Commemorative Flag for 9/11. The City was asked to have a flag raising ceremony in honor of Patriot Day on Monday, and to involve some of the youth from the community. Pictured are: Austin Stowers (left), Xavier Piatiak, Mattheis Dobbs, Nolan Blackshear, Camden Brooks, Kayden Glenn, Damion Rundel, and Jake Jones.

 Courtesy photo

Residents have an opportunity next week to see the newest park in Hoxie, according to officials.

The grand opening for the Hoxie Park will be at 11 a.m., Sept. 19 at the park on Annie Street. Mayor Dennis Coggins said the event will allow people to learn more about the park, some of the things there and its location in town.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.