On Monday, April 17, North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, announced $12,000 in Giving Tree Grants for nonprofits in Lawrence, Randolph and Clay counties.
“Each of our grant recipients work hard to serve our communities and it’s a pleasure to support their work,” said Melody Rainwater, executive director of the North Delta affiliate.
“This year, we were able to provide grants for programs that address many prevalent issues our communities face.”
Nonprofits awarded the Giving Tree Grant include: Beyond the Walls Outreach of Arkansas, City of Corning, Corning Cares, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, Growing Corning Together, MyZouy Rescue, Together We Foster and United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas.
“Our Giving Tree program is our flagship grant-making program. It represents our commitment to and the importance of local decision making to meet local needs,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Funding for our Giving Tree grants comes from individuals and families within our affiliate areas who want to improve their community. These endowments provide a permanent source of funding for local charitable causes.”
In addition to Giving Tree grants, the North Delta affiliate also awarded a grant to the United Way of Northeast Arkansas for Early Literacy initiatives. As the region’s affiliate for the Arkansas Imagination Library, the United Way will utilize grant funding to increase program enrollment for children in Lawrence County.
North Delta Community Foundation makes grants through the Giving Tree program annually. The next grant cycle will begin in January 2024. For more information, visit www.arcf.org.
