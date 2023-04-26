230426-TD-united-way-grant-photo

North Delta Community Foundation Executive Director Melody Rainwater (left) presents a grant certificate to United Way of Northeast Arkansas’ Heather Coats for early literacy efforts in Lawrence County.

On Monday, April 17, North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, announced $12,000 in Giving Tree Grants for nonprofits in Lawrence, Randolph and Clay counties.

“Each of our grant recipients work hard to serve our communities and it’s a pleasure to support their work,” said Melody Rainwater, executive director of the North Delta affiliate.

