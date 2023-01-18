Nonprofits in Lawrence, Clay and Randolph counties can go to arcf.org/givingtree to apply online for Giving Tree Grants through North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted online by February 15.
“Since our affiliate was formed in 2020, we’ve awarded over $20,000 in grants to benefit Clay, Lawrence and Randolph counties,” said Melody Rainwater, executive director. “It’s a pleasure to be able to strengthen these communities by supporting important causes like child well-being, food insecurity, early literacy and the arts.”
Grants typically range from $250 to $2000. First priority is given to organizations based in Lawrence, Clay and Randolph counties; however, the Community Foundation will consider applications from organizations based in other areas if they can demonstrate that their program will provide direct services to people in the North Delta area.
Nonprofits can visit arcf.org/givingtree to view Giving Tree grant submission guidelines, criteria and to begin the application process.
Any IRS 501(c)(3) public charity, public school, government agency or hospital in Clay, Lawrence and Randolph counties is eligible to apply. Other applicants may be considered if the project has a clear charitable purpose for the public benefit. Grants are not made to individuals or small businesses. Applications will be reviewed by a grantmaking committee from North Delta Community Foundation.
“Funding for the Giving Tree program comes from hundreds of Arkansas donors who support the work of the Community Foundation Through these local grants, our state’s nonprofit organizations find support as they implement great ideas to improve their communities,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Giving Tree grants are selected by local people in each of our affiliate areas and awarded to local organizations.”
Arkansas Community Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization, provides resources, insight and inspiration to build better Arkansas communities – communities where our kids will want to raise their kids. The Community Foundation is the largest grantmaker in the state in the number of grants made each year. Since 1976, the Foundation has provided more than $393 million to nonprofits. The Foundation staff works directly with donors, professional advisors and nonprofits to help strengthen Arkansas communities through strategic philanthropy and focusing on local needs. Its assets rank among the top 60 out of more than 800 community foundations in the United States. Serving statewide and local initiatives, the Community Foundation helps connect those who want to give to causes they care about. Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.