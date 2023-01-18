Nonprofits in Lawrence, Clay and Randolph counties can go to arcf.org/givingtree to apply online for Giving Tree Grants through North Delta Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation. Applications must be submitted online by February 15.

“Since our affiliate was formed in 2020, we’ve awarded over $20,000 in grants to benefit Clay, Lawrence and Randolph counties,” said Melody Rainwater, executive director. “It’s a pleasure to be able to strengthen these communities by supporting important causes like child well-being, food insecurity, early literacy and the arts.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.