Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed J.R. Hankins to the Director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, according to an announcement released Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Hankins currently serves as Chief of Staff for the Department of Public Safety and will continue to serve along with his new role as director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training.
“J.R.’s experience in public safety and leadership provides him with a vision for the future of Arkansas’s law enforcement,” Hutchinson said. “He will be a great benefit to the commission and the future of Arkansas.”
Before taking the mantle as DPS chief of staff in 2019, his law enforcement career began at the Walnut Ridge Police Department in the spring of 1974, and two years later, he joined the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as both a deputy and criminal investigator. In 1979, he obtained employment with the Arkansas State Police and was a member of recruit class 79-A.
His initial assignment was in Troop A in Little Rock, and he was transferred to Imboden in 1984 where he was promoted to Post Sergeant in 1995 during his tenure at Troop B in Newport. In 1999, he was promoted to Lieutenant and assumed his position as the Assistant Troop Commander of Troop C in Jonesboro.
In 2004, Hankins was promoted to the rank of Captain and became the Troop Commander of Troop J in Clarksville for six years. In 2010, Hankins was promoted to the rank of Major and became the Highway Patrol Commander over the Eastern District of Arkansas where he remained until his retirement in 2014.
He returned to the Arkansas State Police in the spring of 2014, when he was asked by ASP Director Stan Witt to become the ASP “E-Crash” program manager, and to help establish and promote the new crash reporting system to local law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Arkansas. In the summer of 2019, Hankins accepted the position of DPS Chief of Staff for the Department of Public Safety, a role he continues to occupy.
Hankins is a Lawrence County native from Black Rock. He and his wife, Debbie, have one son, Rick, of Dallas, and two grandsons, James and Corbin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.