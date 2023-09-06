A harvest festival will be held in the town of Lynn on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Lynn City Park.
Several events and competitions have been scheduled to be featured at the festival, including a horseshoe tournament, baggo tournament, chip n putt tournament and a pie or cake baking contest. Live music will also be performed during the day.
