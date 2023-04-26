A two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 63, just south of Ravenden, resulted in one fatality and several injured.

The crash occurred on Saturday night, around 11:36 p.m. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, a 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by Farrah Dalton, 32, of Highland, crossed the center line hitting a 2006 Toyota Scion head on.

