A two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 63, just south of Ravenden, resulted in one fatality and several injured.
The crash occurred on Saturday night, around 11:36 p.m. According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, a 2003 Dodge Durango, driven by Farrah Dalton, 32, of Highland, crossed the center line hitting a 2006 Toyota Scion head on.
The driver of the Toyota, John Kinkade, 62, of Glencoe, was injured, along with Dalton’s passenger, Jackey Dalton, 30, of Hardy. Two unnamed minors, both passengers in the 2006 Toyota, were also injured. Wanda Kinkade, 61, of Glencoe, a passenger in the 2006 Toyota, was killed in the crash.
Two medical helicopters were immediately dispatched to the scene, along with a third medical helicopter later. The Ravenden Volunteer Fire Department, Imboden Volunteer Fire Department, Walnut Ridge Fire Department, Spring River Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and ProMed Ambulance all responded to the scene.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and the Ravenden Police Department assisted at the scene, as Hwy. 63 was shut down for several hours. The accident is under investigation by the Arkansas State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.