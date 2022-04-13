While visiting with my mother recently I was discussing the possibility of writing a column on advice I have heard throughout the years (some good, some not so good).
She laughed and said you are welcome to pick my brain and then said, “No excuses needed unless if you spit all over me while you do it.” I laughed and she followed with “I learned that one from an idiot, but it was the funniest thing I’d ever heard.”
I remember my Grandma Heyl, my dad’s mom, making an impression on me at a very young age when I was whining about being bored. She looked me dead in the eye and said, “If you’re bored it just means you’re too stupid to find something to do.”
Well, not wanting to be stupid, after that I tried very hard to not spend much time in my life being bored.
I take note when my husband offers fatherly advice to my sons. Sometimes it is on how to treat others, the importance of honesty, why hard work is worth it or how a person’s character is what really matters.
But often his advice is very practical. Two of my favorites that I have heard him tell the boys over and over through the years are “Look for solutions not problems” and “Pay attention to the details.”
He is generous to also offer advice to me, sometimes unsolicited, but working in newspapers with constant deadlines I often get overwhelmed and begin to think there is no way I can accomplish the tasks laid out in front of me.
As a UPS driver, Jason has offered me the perfect advice for these situations through the years. Much like the “one bite at a time” advice for how to eat an elephant, his advice is “one box at a time.” While it is literal for him in emptying his truck each day, it is metaphorical for me in that all I can do is one task at a time until the work is complete. But when the tasks seem insurmountable, I take a deep breath and say to myself, “one box at a time,” and continue on.
I will always remember my mom sharing a piece of advice that her dad told her in the “speak softly and carry a big stick” vein, if someone is really pushing your buttons, here’s what you do, “You count to 10 (long pause) and then deck them.”
Of course in reality she doesn’t condone violence and always encouraged us to work out any problems we had with others in a civil manner, but she loved to tell about her father’s advice just as I enjoy recalling the advice I have heard through the years.
Perhaps one of the most poignant pieces of advice I ever received came from my father for what was a silly reason, but made the advice no less sincere. I was playing and talking to myself as a young child and whatever imaginary scene I was in, I said out loud, “I’m just a girl,” and my dad overheard me.
He called me out into the living room and said don’t ever say you are “just a girl” you can do or be anything you want to be. There is no “just.” I don’t know that I really had any thoughts of being less because I was a girl, but I sure did not after that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.