A pursuit through Lawrence County on Thursday ended in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 63 near Sedgwick.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were alerted of a reckless driver entering Lawrence County after several calls were made to the Sharp County Dispatch alerting of a Dodge Challenger traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles near the Lawrence and Sharp County line.
As law enforcement responded to the scene, the Dodge Challenger passed a deputy at 115 miles per hour just south of Imboden. The deputy attempted to pursue the vehicle and Walnut Ridge Police, Hoxie Police and the Arkansas State Police were all notified.
At 8:36 p.m., officers stated they were in pursuit of the vehicle. Radar reported the Dodge Challenger was traveling at speeds up to 130 mph as it approached Hwy. 367 in Hoxie. Officials then reported that the vehicle had increased its speed and was traveling at 150 mph.
Minutes later, officers reported that the vehicle was involved in an accident with another vehicle while attempting to flee from police. According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates it crashed after being sideswiped by a truck on the highway, which then hit a tractor trailer.
The Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Department and an ambulance were requested on scene.
Four minutes later, at 8:44 p.m., officers reported that the suspect was uninjured and in custody. One person in the second vehicle was injured, but no names or injury severity has been announced. The accident is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police.
