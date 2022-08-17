The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced that traffic will alternate to one lane of travel as maintenance crews perform routine work on the Spring River Bridge 0.75 miles east of U.S. 63 near Ravenden.
Work began Monday and is expected to last approximately one month. Closures are expected from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
