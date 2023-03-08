The Hillcrest School Board met on Feb. 20 and extended the contracts of elementary principal Shawn Rose and high school principal Mike Nunnally through June 2025.
Also during the meeting, board members approved utilizing the DESE child nutrition unit for the summer food serving program and the DHS CACFP program for snacks and supper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.